UnityPoint Health hospitals further restrict visitor access

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital and Grundy County Memorial Hospital are further restricting hospital visitors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, all routine visiting at the hospitals has been suspended until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community.

Allen Hospital is closing entrances 1, 3, 5, 6 and 9 to the public. That means Entrances 2 (off West Dale Street), 4 (emergency department) and 8 (outpatient registration off Donald Street) will remain open.

All patients and visitors at those locations will be given a health screening and issued a temporary badge upon entry to the facility.

In all cases, a visitor will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath). Additionally, children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.

Exceptions include: