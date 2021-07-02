UnityPoint Health Family Medicine Residency Clinic Opening July 6

CEDAR FALLS – UnityPoint HealthWaterloo will open a new family medicine residency clinic Tuesday at its Prairie Parkway campus in Cedar Falls.
The clinic will be an extension of the UnityPoint Health-Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program to further the development, training and retention of physicians in the Cedar Valley.
This follows the dissolution of the Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation, which supported the Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center.
Dr. Adam Roise, associate program director, and Dr. Brianna Jewell-Newton, faculty physician, will lead the training of up to nine family medicine resident physicians each year. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patients may call (319) 222-2711 to schedule an appointment.
“It’s important to understand the role a local resident-training program has in our community both for the patients that are cared for in the clinic as well as the development of future physicians,” said UnityPoint Clinic Medical Director Dr. Dan Glascock. “As an alumnus of the Northeast Iowa Family Medicine Residency Program, that experience has played a part on my path to live, work and pursue a career right here in the Cedar Valley.”
Earlier this year, UnityPoint Health received a $923,353 matching grant from the Iowa Department of Public Health in support of the additional resident training site. This funding is critical to continue addressing a shortage of primary care physicians projected for the state of Iowa.
By adding a training site in the Cedar Valley, the Des Moines-based residency program will grow from 18 to 27 residents. The collaboration will provide efficiencies such as improved continuity and coordination of care and aim to encourage family practice physicians to build their medical practice in local communities.
An open house for the clinic is planned for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday.