UnityPoint Health extends deadline for community health needs assessment survey

WATERLOO — To maximize input from residents, UnityPoint Health–Waterloo is extending the deadline of its Community Health Needs Assessment survey by one week.

The online survey, which is available at surveymonkey.com/r/WY7PF3P, is now open through Sept. 26 for residents in the following counties: Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin and Tama.

Every three years, non-profit hospitals nationwide conduct and publish health needs surveys, and these results help hospitals assess and prioritize clinical services. Participants identify health needs of their communities, families and themselves. Hospitals then develop and publish action plans based on participants’ answers and report results to regulatory agencies and the public.

The 2022 Waterloo-area online survey asks 42 multiple-choice questions. It takes 12-15 minutes to complete. Participation and responses are anonymous. Results will be published on the UnityPoint Health–Waterloo website this winter.

Residents may also find a link to the survey and past survey information on the hospital’s website at unitypoint.org/waterloo/community-commitment.