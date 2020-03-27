UnityPoint Health calls for community help with COVID-19

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health says there are three key ways community members can get involved to support UPH during this time.
Make masks
The community is asked to make and donate masks to be used in areas of indirect patient care to preserve supplies. A pattern and instructions on making the masks are available at www.unitypoint.org/help. If you’ve already made masks using another pattern, UnityPoint will still accept them. Mask-making supplies may also be donated.
Donate supplies
Supplies needed include:
- N95 masks.
- Procedure masks.
- Face shields.
- Isolation-type gowns (non-sterile).
- Water-shedding-type gowns (non sterile).
- Mask supplies: elastic, hair ties, wax-covered string, pipe cleaners and double-sided adhesive tape.
Donate blood
Blood centers across the country have had to cancel mobile blood drives, which make up the majority of the local blood supplies. The supply statewide is critical. Healthy members of the community are encouraged to consider donating blood and blood plasma. Contact local donation centers for more information.
Allen Foundation
Money donations to the foundation will be used to buy meals, gift cards, pay for new scrubs and other support as needed. Donations may be made online, by calling 235-3960, or dropped off at a local drop spot.
Masks, supplies and financial donations may be taken to the following drop spots:
UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, 1825 Logan Ave., Waterloo
- Entrance 2 (7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday).
- Entrance 4 (any time).
- Entrance 8 (5 a.m.-7 p.m. daily).
UnityPoint Health emphasizes the most important thing everyone can do is to continue to practice physical distancing. Social distancing refers to helping stop infectious disease transmission by avoiding crowds and large gatherings such as weddings, concerts, conferences, sporting events, and mass transit. Best practice requires maintaining at least a six-foot distance between yourself and others.
For more ways to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, and for the latest updates and guidance in this rapidly evolving situation, please visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov or Iowa Department of Public Health at idph.iowa.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.