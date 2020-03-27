UnityPoint Health calls for community help with COVID-19

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health says there are three key ways community members can get involved to support UPH during this time.

Make masks

The community is asked to make and donate masks to be used in areas of indirect patient care to preserve supplies. A pattern and instructions on making the masks are available at www.unitypoint.org/help. If you’ve already made masks using another pattern, UnityPoint will still accept them. Mask-making supplies may also be donated.

Donate supplies

Supplies needed include:

N95 masks.

Procedure masks.

Face shields.

Isolation-type gowns (non-sterile).

Water-shedding-type gowns (non sterile).

Mask supplies: elastic, hair ties, wax-covered string, pipe cleaners and double-sided adhesive tape.

Donate blood

Blood centers across the country have had to cancel mobile blood drives, which make up the majority of the local blood supplies. The supply statewide is critical. Healthy members of the community are encouraged to consider donating blood and blood plasma. Contact local donation centers for more information.

