WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital recently opened its newly renovated and expanded birthing center.
Following record-breaking baby booms the past several years, the hospital knew it was time to expand to meet demand. Allen is on track to surpass 1,200 babies in 2019 for perhaps the first time ever, said Carson Tigges, Allen marketing communications manager. The Allen Birthing Center saw 1,065 babies delivered in 2017 and 1,102 delivered in 2018.
More room was needed, and that has become a reality thanks to the Allen Foundation and the generous support of many private donors.The new unit now includes:
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Three additional labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms to bring the total to 15. These are the private birthing suites that can host families for the duration of their hospital stay.
Three additional swing rooms, which can be used for postpartum or NICU rooms. That creates capacity for 10 private NICU rooms to accommodate infants who need special attention in their first few days or weeks of life.
Six new postpartum rooms, which cannot host deliveries but include all the amenities of the other private family suites.
New flooring and lighting throughout, including the adjacent pediatrics unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.