WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital recently opened its newly renovated and expanded birthing center.

Following record-breaking baby booms the past several years, the hospital knew it was time to expand to meet demand. Allen is on track to surpass 1,200 babies in 2019 for perhaps the first time ever, said Carson Tigges, Allen marketing communications manager. The Allen Birthing Center saw 1,065 babies delivered in 2017 and 1,102 delivered in 2018.

More room was needed, and that has become a reality thanks to the Allen Foundation and the generous support of many private donors.The new unit now includes:

  • Three additional labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms to bring the total to 15. These are the private birthing suites that can host families for the duration of their hospital stay.
  • Three additional swing rooms, which can be used for postpartum or NICU rooms. That creates capacity for 10 private NICU rooms to accommodate infants who need special attention in their first few days or weeks of life.
  • Six new postpartum rooms, which cannot host deliveries but include all the amenities of the other private family suites.
  • New flooring and lighting throughout, including the adjacent pediatrics unit.

Total cost of the improvement was $2.83 million.

