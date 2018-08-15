WATERLOO — Suzanne Gettman didn’t know pediatric medicine would involve giving young children free books.
But during her pediatrics rotation while studying to be an advanced registered nurse practitioner, that was part of her job at People’s Clinic in Waterloo — and Gettman loved it.
People’s Clinic joined a national program called Reach Out and Read, which partners with doctors’ offices and clinics that see pediatric patients to give each child between the ages of 6 months to 5 years old an age-appropriate book as part of every regular check-up.
The program also advises doctors and nurses to speak with parents about the importance of reading to their child.
For Gettman, who was a school nurse for 13 years, Reach Out and Read’s incorporation of literacy as part of overall wellness made sense.
“I saw firsthand children who have difficulty reading and low literacy levels, and how that contributes to poverty and low success in life,” she said. “I guess I really became a big advocate for that program.”
After Gettman graduated and became an ARNP at UnityPoint about five years ago, she introduced officials there to Reach Out and Read.
“UnityPoint was totally embracing of the program,” she said. “We just saw really positive effects of that.”
The program is now in five UnityPoint clinics — Family Medicine-North Crossing in Waterloo, Gettman’s clinic, is the latest. The program also is in Family Medicine-Eldora, Family Medicine-Grundy Center, Family Medicine-Sumner and Prairie Parkway in Cedar Falls.
Each child receives one book per well-child visit that is age-appropriate and in a language the parent speaks. Nurses also speak to parents about the lifelong effects of reading to small children.
“Children who don’t have high literacy skills are more likely to live in poverty, and children and adults who live in poverty oftentimes have more problems with physical health because of access to resources,” Gettman said. “So if we can improve literacy, education, that can decrease poverty rates down the road and ultimately increase access to health care resources in their communities.”
Research from the Reach Out and Read program shows that a conversation between a nurse and a parent led to that parent reading to their children an average of 4.3 days per week versus 3.8 days per week for those who hadn’t had that conversation, regardless of a parent’s education or English proficiency, according to an article published in “Pediatrics.” And an article published in the “Journal of the National Medical Association” showed children had higher vocabulary and literacy scores by preschool.
“Our parents have a great deal of satisfaction,” Gettman said. “They will come back and say, ‘You know, I’ve really enjoyed reading to my child and making that a part of our daily routine.’ It also encourages them to do well-care visits, because they know they’re going to get a book.”
