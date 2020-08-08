UnityPoint Clinic opening Waterloo Schools Employee Health Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A first-of-its-kind health clinic will open Monday for Waterloo Schools employees and their families.

The Waterloo Schools Employee Health Center, at 1709 University Ave., is a partnership with UnityPoint Clinic and HealthPartners, the district’s insurance provider to lower the cost and provide more timely access to health care.

Sarah Brown, UnityPoint Clinic regional ambulatory vice president, said the clinic is not in response to the pandemic and will not be providing COVID-19 tests at this time. Brown also noted UnityPoint Clinic has five urgent care locations in the area that are designated COVID-19 testing sites.

The clinic will offer preventive care, including vaccinations and screenings, acute care for minor illnesses and injuries, management of chronic conditions, and lab and on-site medication dispensing.

“Generally speaking, there weren’t any problems with school employees finding appropriate care, but we do anticipate better access and more timely appointments at a dedicated clinic,” Brown said.

The clinic will be fully operated by UnityPoint Clinic, and no taxpayer dollars will be used to fund the clinic, according to Carson Tigges, spokesperson for UnityPoint Health Waterloo.