UnityPoint Clinic opening new orthopedic surgery practice

WATERLOO — UnityPoint Clinic will open a new orthopedic and sports medicine clinic and begin seeing patients Monday at United Medical Park, located at 1731 W. Ridgeway Ave. Dr. Rafael Serrano will lead the practice focused on orthopedic services including total joint replacement, sports-related injuries, bone fractures and more.

Serrano is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine. He comes to the Cedar Valley from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and specializes in ACL reconstruction, rotator cuff injuries and cartilage restoration.

The clinic will be temporarily located inside Entrance 1 at United Medical Park before moving to its permanent suite near Entrance 6 this fall. For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, contact the clinic at (319) 833-5789.