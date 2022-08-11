UnityPoint Clinic opening new orthopedic surgery practice

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — UnityPoint Clinic will open a new orthopedic and sports medicine clinic and begin seeing patients Monday at United Medical Park, located at 1731 W. Ridgeway Ave. Dr. Rafael Serrano will lead the practice focused on orthopedic services including total joint replacement, sports-related injuries, bone fractures and more.
Serrano is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine. He comes to the Cedar Valley from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and specializes in ACL reconstruction, rotator cuff injuries and cartilage restoration.
The clinic will be temporarily located inside Entrance 1 at United Medical Park before moving to its permanent suite near Entrance 6 this fall. For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, contact the clinic at (319) 833-5789.
Photos: 2022 UNI Football Media Day
UNI FB Media Day 19
Deion and Vance McShane pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 6
Quarterback Theo Day poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 26
Teammates egg on linebacker Spencer Cuvelierposes as he posees for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 5
Quarterbacks Theo Day and Matt Morrissey pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 13
Defensive back Benny Sapp III and his father Benny Sapp Jr. pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 25
Linebacker Spencer Cuvelier poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 2
Head Coach Mark Farley speaks during a press conference during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 8
Defensive back Benny Sapp poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 12
Offensive lineman Tristan Roper poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 28
Players pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 9
Defensive back Benny Sapp poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 22
Players goof around and pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 11
Offensive lineman Tristan Roper poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 27
Teammates egg on linebacker Spencer Cuvelierposes as he posees for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 20
Linebacker Bryce Flater poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 3
Quarterback Matt Morrissey poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 31
The new University of Northern Iowa football team meeting room overlooking the UNI-Dome.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 18
Defensive lineman Devin Rice poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 15
Offensive lineman Matthew Vanderslice poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 29
Offensive lineman Nick Ellis poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 21
Defensive back Korby Sander poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 17
Defensive lineman Caden Houghtelling poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 24
Linebacker Spencer Cuvelier poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 10
Defensive back Takulve Williams poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 23
Placekicker Matthew Cook poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 14
Defensive back Benny Sapp III and his father Benny Sapp Jr. pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 30
The new University of Northern Iowa football team meeting room overlooking the UNI-Dome.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 7
Wide receiver Quan Hampton poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 4
Quarterback Matt Morrissey poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 1
Head Coach Mark Farley speaks during a press conference during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 16
Offensive lineman Matthew Vanderslice poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.