UnityPoint Clinic offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines
UnityPoint Clinic offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

vaccine-lindaman-rachel

Rachael Lindaman, emergency department manager at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, is the fifth employee to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

 Amie Rivers

WATERLOO -- Anyone 16 and older can walk in to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UnityPoint Clinic Express, located at United Medical Park, 1731 W Ridgeway Ave.

Additional community vaccine clinic locations will be updated daily at unitypoint.org/waterloo/vaccine.

Those who prefer to schedule an appointment may call (319) 226-2600 or schedule online at uph.link/84x.

As supply of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase, eligible individuals may now walk in without an appointment to receive a vaccination at select UnityPoint Health vaccine locations.

