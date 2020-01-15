UnityPoint Clinic Express opening in Waverly

WAVERLY – UnityPoint Clinic Express is a new walk-in clinic opening Feb. 3 at 101 Cedar River Pkwy. Suite 101 in Waverly.

An open house will be 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 31.

The new location will be similar to urgent care clinics in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

The express model features a process that has produced an average door-to-door time of less than 30 minutes. Attendants are medical professionals who greet each patient as he or she enters the clinic and remain with that patient through the visit. The clinical care attendant is trained to help with registration, vitals, symptom assessment and laboratory or X-ray services while working with a nurse practitioner or physician for diagnosis and treatment.

Prescription medication for common illnesses will be available on-site. Individuals may also reserve their spot online at unitypoint.org to shorten the amount of time spent at the clinic.