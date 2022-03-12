UnityPoint Clinic Express Moving to Viking Road

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic-Express, currently located inside UnityPoint Health-Prairie Parkway, will move to a new location near Viking Road. The clinic will be open for patients as usual Monday, March 21, and closed for moving Tuesday, March 22, before opening Wednesday, March 23, at 1000 Brandilynn Blvd. in Cedar Falls near Menards.

The new clinic is about a half mile south of the current location and will provide patients with enhanced accessibility and convenience. The move will also create more space for primary care services at the Prairie Parkway facility.

UnityPoint Clinic Express clinics feature a time-saving process that has produced an average door-to-door time of less than 30 minutes. Prescription medication for common illnesses is available on-site to eliminate the need for an extra visit to a pharmacy. Individuals may also reserve their spot online at unitypoint.org to shorten the amount of time spent at the clinic.

The clinic will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day to treat non-emergency conditions such as cold, flu, sore throat and minor sports injuries.

