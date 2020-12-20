UnityPoint Allen nurse prays each day as she drives into works

WATERLOO -- It's 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. Kelly Barnett is ending her shift at a Waterloo hospital. She says as she drives into work each say she prays in silence.

She asks God for answers that will help her take care of patients at UnityPoint Health — Allen Hospital in Waterloo, where she works as a nurse.

“It feels like we’re kind of in a war zone,” said Barnett, 52. “There’s a lot of sick people that are coming in and out every day — and when they are here, you see them get sicker. Sometimes you feel helpless because you can’t fix that.”

Patients who die from the virus hold her hand before passing. She tells them their spouses love them. Her words provide reassurance.

She sees patients of all ages struggling to breathe. Some of them develop confusion, questioning where they are and why they are hospitalized.

“This increase that we’ve seen recently — it’s really hit hard when you come in in the morning and you have a patient that passes away, and they can’t go to the morgue because the morgue is full from the night before,” Barnett said.