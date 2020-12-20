UnityPoint Allen nurse prays each day as she drives into works

WATERLOO -- It's 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. Kelly Barnett is ending her shift at a Waterloo hospital. She says as she drives into work each say she prays in silence.
She asks God for answers that will help her take care of patients at UnityPoint Health — Allen Hospital in Waterloo, where she works as a nurse.
“It feels like we’re kind of in a war zone,” said Barnett, 52. “There’s a lot of sick people that are coming in and out every day — and when they are here, you see them get sicker. Sometimes you feel helpless because you can’t fix that.”
Patients who die from the virus hold her hand before passing. She tells them their spouses love them. Her words provide reassurance.
She sees patients of all ages struggling to breathe. Some of them develop confusion, questioning where they are and why they are hospitalized.
“This increase that we’ve seen recently — it’s really hit hard when you come in in the morning and you have a patient that passes away, and they can’t go to the morgue because the morgue is full from the night before,” Barnett said.
She puts on her gown, N95 mask, gloves, face shields and goggles before entering rooms, hoping to see patients recover their breathing and overcome their fears of the virus. Those moments uplift her as she drives home each day.
Nurse Dana Schmitt, 32, struggles with the unpredictability of the virus. Its effects can extend beyond her control.
“By the end of a shift, I’m usually somewhat physically exhausted, but a lot of days, it’s almost more mentally exhausting,” Schmitt said.
She threw birthday parties for some COVID-19 patients, eager to brighten their moods.
“We try to celebrate the little things with them knowing that their families can’t be here -- just to make it more personal for them because obviously this is not home, and that’s where they want to be most of all,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt, who worked on the hospital’s first COVID-19 floor, uses her 35-mile drive home to decompress from 12-hour shifts.
“My drive is just my time to clear my head and leave it all in my car so when I get in the house, I can just be with my family,” she said.
