WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has tallied its list of the most popular baby names of 2019.
The list was compiled from the most common first names of more than 1,000 babies born so far this year at Allen Hospital.
Allen Hospital most popular girl names:
1. Harper
2. Everly
3. Hayden
4. Lily
T5. Violet, Ellie, Ava, Olivia, Aria, Hailey
Allen Hospital most popular boy names:
1. Oliver
2. Jaxon
3. James
4. Ethan
T5. Nolan, Maverick, William, Liam, Ezra, Gabriel, Henry
Ava, Oliver and Liam are the only names that has appeared in the top five each of the past two years.
Here are the most popular names from more than 20,000 babies born at UnityPoint Health hospitals across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin:
UnityPoint Health most popular girl names:
1. Charlotte
2. Emma
3. Olivia
4. Harper
5. Evelyn
UnityPoint Health most popular boy names:
1. Oliver
2. Liam
3. Henry
4. William
5. Owen
Nationwide, a BabyCenter.com report lists Sophia as the most popular girls name and Liam as the leading name for boys. Harper is the 15th most popular girl name in the United States while Oliver ranks ninth.
