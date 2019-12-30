{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has tallied its list of the most popular baby names of 2019.

The list was compiled from the most common first names of more than 1,000 babies born so far this year at Allen Hospital.

Allen Hospital most popular girl names:

1. Harper

2. Everly

3. Hayden

4. Lily

T5. Violet, Ellie, Ava, Olivia, Aria, Hailey

Allen Hospital most popular boy names:

1. Oliver

2. Jaxon

3. James

4. Ethan

T5. Nolan, Maverick, William, Liam, Ezra, Gabriel, Henry

Ava, Oliver and Liam are the only names that has appeared in the top five each of the past two years.

Here are the most popular names from more than 20,000 babies born at UnityPoint Health hospitals across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin:

UnityPoint Health most popular girl names:

1. Charlotte

2. Emma

3. Olivia

4. Harper

5. Evelyn

UnityPoint Health most popular boy names:

1. Oliver

2. Liam

3. Henry

4. William

5. Owen

Nationwide, a BabyCenter.com report lists Sophia as the most popular girls name and Liam as the leading name for boys. Harper is the 15th most popular girl name in the United States while Oliver ranks ninth.

The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Good News Stories from 2019

The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Good News Stories from 2019

Here are the top 10 most-read stories about great people, places and events in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments