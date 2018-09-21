CEDAR FALLS -- While attending school at the University of Northern Iowa, two North Iowa women helped establish Eta Alpha, a chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc.
The purpose of Lambda Theta Alpha is to provide a sisterhood based on unity, love, and respect, to develop strong leaders who will provide and practice political, social and cultural activities and to promote unity through charitable and educational programs.
“The idea was to have a group of Latinx women who come from many walks of life to be able to get to know other Latinx women,” said Sharline Barry, 21, referring to a gender-neutral term that can be used instead of Latina or Latino.
“This group is the foundation of empowerment for not only Latinx women but for all women on and off UNI's campus. Our sisterhood is built on the foundation of the principle of unity, love and respect," she continued. “By using these principles we are able to not only push ourselves to attain our goals and be productive members of society but also to help those in our lives.”
Barry is from Osage and will be a senior this fall at UNI, where she is a political communications/public relations major.
“I wanted to find a group of strong Latinx women that are much like myself. I wanted to be able to create a bridge for college for Latinx women that may struggle," she said. "But most importantly I wanted to be able to educate about all the issues affecting the Latinx community and more.”
Kathryn Baltierra, 19, said she not only wanted to learn more about her own culture but to "establish a safe place for first-generation minority college students enrolled at UNI."
Baltierra is from Mason City and will be a sophomore this fall at UNI, where she is a supply chain management major.
“I am a third-generation Mexican-American and do not know much about my Mexican roots," Baltierra said.
She said she wants the sorority to help minority students transition into college life and improve cultural diversity awareness on the campus.
“Being at UNI and even being raised in small-town Osage, I hope to just educate any community I can about the issues that are affecting the Latinx community every day,” Barry said. “I hope to be able to make a difference here at UNI before I graduate in the spring and hopefully move on to bigger and better things.
“But I think the biggest thing I would love to do in this school year is just to help any student coming into college or even in college to be successful and to help them attain any goals that they can.”
Baltierra is thankful for her line and Lambda Theta Alpha sisters and UNI for supporting and helping them achieve a historical moment.
"I am truly grateful for all the strong women in my life that have passed on the family traditions to me and made me want to learn more about who I am," she said.
Barry added, “I guess I want to say to any senior in high school who is stressed or nervous about college, just take it easy. I never would have thought coming from a small-town Iowa I would be helping establish a sorority or even doing what I am doing there.
“College is definitely the time to expand your horizons and try something new," she said, as credited Osage teachers Eric Dralle and Melanie Gast for helping her along the way. “But most importantly, on the way reaching your goals, never forget where you came from.”
