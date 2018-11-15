Try 1 month for 99¢
Unity Presbyterian

WATERLOO — Unity Presbyterian Church will host an evening of entertainment and a dessert buffet Saturday, beginning at 6:30.

The church is located at the corner of Hammond and Mitchell avenues.

This is the eighth annual show presented by the Three in A-Chord Trio and will include a revival of some of the favorite songs from past shows, as well as some new selections.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 18.

Call the church at 234-4291 to reserve tickets. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments