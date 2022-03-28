United Way's Women United group to host new charity event

WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley United Way’s Women United group will host new event, "Charity and Charcuterie" on April 28.
The event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle of Capri Blvd. Attendees can also enjoy a complementary wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and raffle.
Tickets are $25 per person. The first 50 individuals to register will receive a souvenir charcuterie board.
Participants will vote for award grants to EMBARC, Hawkeye Family Literacy Program and Waypoint Services. Four Women-to-Women Career Mentoring Program grants will be awarded.
Those attending are asked to bring gently used professional clothing items to donate to the program. In partnership with Hawkeye Community College, the program works with students to provide career advice and knowledge to students. Last year, more than 100 students participated in the program.
The Women United program highlights the women who donate $1,000 or more to the Cedar Valley United Way. (Or $500 for those 40 and under.) Learn more at
www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/womenunited.
Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association projects
Dome Clock 1
Milo Mead, a member of Cedar Valley Woodworkers, has spent over 800 hours creating his Dome Clock project.
Dome Clock 3
Dome Clock 4
Dome Clock 6
Dome Clock 5
Dome Clock 2
Dome Clock 8
Woodworking projects on display at the Cedar Valley Woodworkers' group meeting at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on Tuesday.
Dome Clock 10
Dome Clock 7
Dome Clock 11
Dome Clock 9
081319kw-woodworkers-02
Milo Mead stands next to the clock he built and was showcasing during the Cedar Valley Woodworkers 20th anniversary event in 2019.
081319kw-woodworkers-01
Edwin Hollis fixes a part on the wooden airplane rocker he made as he jokes with Bart Bergquist during the Cedar Valley Woodworkers 20th anniversary event on Tuesday evening.
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-3
Cedar Valley Woodworking Club has made toys and furniture like this chair for the Salvation Army to hand out to kids at Christmas.
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-1
Cedar Valley Woodworking Club member Dave Turner works on building a child's fan-back chair in the wood shop at Friendship Village in Waterloo.
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-2
Pat Vollbrecht made this wood mosaic-type from 13 different types of wood.
