United Way's Women United group to host new charity event

WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley United Way’s Women United group will host new event, "Charity and Charcuterie" on April 28.

The event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle of Capri Blvd. Attendees can also enjoy a complementary wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and raffle.

Tickets are $25 per person. The first 50 individuals to register will receive a souvenir charcuterie board.

To register, visit www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/charity.

Participants will vote for award grants to EMBARC, Hawkeye Family Literacy Program and Waypoint Services. Four Women-to-Women Career Mentoring Program grants will be awarded.

Those attending are asked to bring gently used professional clothing items to donate to the program. In partnership with Hawkeye Community College, the program works with students to provide career advice and knowledge to students. Last year, more than 100 students participated in the program.

The Women United program highlights the women who donate $1,000 or more to the Cedar Valley United Way. (Or $500 for those 40 and under.) Learn more at www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/womenunited.

