United Way grant cycle opens Dec. 13

WATERLOO -- Applications for the 2022-2024 Cedar Valley United Way Strategic and Emergency and Basic Needs Investments will be available at www.CedarValleyUnitedWay.org/funding beginning December 13, 2021.

To be considered for these grants, programs must meet the following criteria:

• The program must focus on one of the key funding areas: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential), health (improving people’s physical and mental well-being), financial stability (promoting financial stewardship and independence), or emergency and basic needs (emergency and short-term outputs rather than outcomes to provide services that assist those who have experienced a temporary setback or emergency situation).

• Programs seeking to partner with Cedar Valley United Way must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or have a fiscal sponsor with this status. Programs must also serve clients within a 30-mile radius of Waterloo to be considered for a grant.

Informational sessions for applicants will take place at Cedar Valley United Way from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 16; and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Each session will cover the same material, so it is not necessary to attend all three. RSVP to Debbie at debbie.roth@cvuw.org or (319) 235-6211, ext. 18. Space is limited to two representatives from each agency.

Applications for 2022-2024 grant funding must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Grant recipients will be notified the week of May 25, and investments will begin July 1.

