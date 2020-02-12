United Way grant applications due

WATERLOO – Applications for the 2020-2022 Cedar Valley United Way Strategic and Emergency and Basic Needs Investments are due Friday by 4 p.m.

Applications can be accessed, and more information can be found at CedarValleyUnitedWay.org.

To be considered for these grants, programs must meet certain criteria:

• The program must focus on one of the key funding areas: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential), health (improving people’s physical and mental well-being), financial stability (promoting financial stewardship and independence), or emergency and basic needs (emergency and short-term outputs rather than outcomes to provide services that assist those who have experienced a temporary setback or emergency situation).

• Must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or have a fiscal sponsor with this status. Programs must also serve clients within a 30-mile radius of Waterloo to be considered for a grant.

Grant recipients will be notified the week of May 25, 2020 and investments will begin July 1, 2020.

For more information and a full application timeline, visit our website at https://www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/funding, or contact Debbie Roth.

