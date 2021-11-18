United Express passengers safe after emergency landing at Waterloo airport

WATERLOO – An airliner landed safely in Waterloo after making an emergency landing Wednesday night.

The United Express twin-engine Bombardier CRJ200 with 14 people aboard was headed from Chicago to Mason City when it had trouble with its left engine over eastern Iowa at about 30,000 feet shortly after 8 p.m., according to Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Using its one good engine, the aircraft diverted to the Waterloo Regional Airport where it landed.

There was no loss of cabin pressure, and no injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

Passengers waited in the airport terminal until a second airplane arrived from Chicago to pick them up.

