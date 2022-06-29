 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Credit Union has new president

  Updated
Unite Credit Union USE THIS ONE

CEDAR FALLS -- Unite Credit Union has hired Carlos Pinto as its new president/CEO.

Pinto has 27 years experience working in financials, and previously served as an independent credit union consultant in Orlando, Fla., president/CEO of Financial Federal Credit Union in Miami, president/CEO of Media First Federal Credit Union in Miami, vice president, finance/CFO for Robins Federal Credit Union in Warner Robins, Georgia, and CFO for Pan Am Horizons Federal Credit Union in Miami.

Unite Credit Union, 802 W. 29th St., was formerly UNI Credit Union. Established in 1955, it serves University of Northern Iowa faculty, students, and alumni as well as Cedar Falls Community Schools faculty, students, and alumni. It also serve MidAmerican Utilities staff and retirees.

