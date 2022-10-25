UNI's Green Iowa AmeriCorps named outstanding service program of the year

CEDAR FALLS — Out of hundreds of AmeriCorps programs across the country, the University of Northern Iowa’s Green Iowa AmeriCorps program, housed within the Center for Energy and Environmental Education, has been named outstanding service program of the year.

“What our AmeriCorps program has been able to do is amazing,” Kamyar Enshayan, the director of CEEE, said. “It’s very rewarding to see they’ve been so impactful in the Cedar Valley and all around the state. We started with two locations — Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids — but now there are 25 sites with host partner organizations throughout Iowa.”

The mission of Green Iowa AmeriCorps is to empower school districts, communities, and Iowans to engage in environmental stewardship through direct service, education, outreach, and volunteer engagement.

The program started in 2009 as a response to the floods of 2008 in hopes that impacted communities could rebuild in an environmentally friendly manner. Since then, it has grown to the largest environmental AmeriCorps in the state of Iowa.

“So many people want to get involved but don’t know how, and AmeriCorps is such a great way to take that first step,” said Ashley Coffin, the Green Iowa AmeriCorps program director.

While energy efficiency work is at the core of what it does, Green Iowa is always looking for other ways to be of service. Recently, the program received a $50,000 grant from the Wright Foundation to do a large-scale tree-planting project.

AmeriCorps members have the option of signing up for 11 months of service or three months of service in the summer. Members who sign up for 11 months commit to 1,200 or 1,700 hours of service, while summer members commit to 300. Year-round Green Iowa has more than 100 members involved in its projects who are hosted by various organizations throughout Iowa, such as community colleges, school districts or nonprofits. Through the experience, they get an education stipend, benefits and workforce experience.

Since Green Iowa first opened its doors, more than 1,000 members have signed up to serve their communities. In the last couple of years, 75 UNI students and alumni have become Green Iowa members. They come from a variety of programs, from geography and environmental science to education and the arts.

All the AmeriCorps programs in Iowa are overseen by a state commission. The AmeriCorps programs in each state follow this same model, and all the state commissions are overseen by America’s Service Commissions.