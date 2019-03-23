WATERLOO -- "You have to look at this," Michelle LaRue said.
The Charles City woman had positioned a McCaskey Account Register, dating back to the late 1800s, at the front of her and husband Joel's space inside the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo.
"You'd put a person's name down here, and the receipts were clipped into here, and here are the ledger books," she said, showing off the desk-sized piece of furniture and its original, intact parts. It also had the uniqueness of being a double register rather than a single, LaRue said.
Of course, it's the rare person in 2019 who would use the register as intended. But that doesn't bother the patrons at Funky Junk-a-Loo, who might be looking to use the register as a desk or table, or simply a statement piece of home decor.
"It's not perfect," LaRue said, pointing to where she had to redo the veneer. "But that's the character."
"Character" is the perfect way to describe the wares for sale inside Funky Junk-a-Loo, the antiques and unique crafts show, which continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The show is the first of the season for Main Street Waterloo, and unlike last year's show during a snowstorm, attendance this year was expected to be high for the fifth-annual show, said Funky Junk-a-Loo chair Nick Hedrick, who ushered in the packed crowd in the convention center's entryway Saturday with "Good morning, Funky Junk-a-Loo-ers!"
"It's still definitely the home decor trend," Hedrick said. "The nice is, the vendors constantly shift with the new trends -- they're all crafty and creative and find some amazing stuff when they go 'picking.'"
Around 70 people this year paid $20 instead of the regular admission of $5 to get in an hour early on Saturday, plus free doughnuts, mimosas and other "swag." Around 4,000 were expected to go through the doors this weekend.
"With this (nice) weather, we're hoping for more -- it's still too chilly to do yard work," Hedrick said.
As the crowd filtered through Saturday morning, co-workers of Amy Studebaker of Independence found her booth, My Sister's Junk, to say hello.
"We see quite a few people, and you get to know the vendors," Studebaker said, noting it was their fourth year at Funky Junk-a-Loo.
Her husband, Troy Studebaker, said they found their unique items in a variety of ways. Some items were being sold virtually as-is, like large red letters in a wheelbarrow from Rath Packing, which Amy's brother-in-law's employer bought at an auction in the 1980s when the plant closed.
Other items were repurposed. Some were given to the couple from friends who didn't otherwise know what to do with an old door, but knew the Studebakers could turn it into a coffee table.
"We find people's unwanted treasures and we make something new out of it," Troy Studebaker said.
Sharon and Rich Penn have been coming to this show and others like it for 50 years, collecting "too much stuff" along the way, said Sharon Penn. That's why they're upping their game with a full-time antique show, RS Pennyfields Mercantile, opening up at 515 Washington St. in Waterloo likely by May.
Their booth featured many local items like Waterloo Woman's Club yearbooks from the early 1900s, National "Dairy" Cattle Congress pennants from the 1950s and a Waterloo American Legion baseball jersey. The forthcoming shop will feature all of that, "plus some upscale stuff," Sharon Penn said.
"It's a lot of vintage, a lot of antiques," she said Saturday.
But she said they like coming to Funky Junk-a-Loo too.
"It's fun to see people we know here," she said. "It's just fun to be here."
