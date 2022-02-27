Unions: Pandemic, job openings favor worker gains

WATERLOO – The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent labor shortages have put more power in the hands of workers, but it’s a challenge organizing employees, local labor leader say.

Several members of the Black Hawk Labor Assembly AFL-CIO agree that the so-called “great resignation” of workers during the coronavirus shutdown has created greater opportunity for workplace gains for those still employed – if they choose to take advantage of the situation and unionize.

“You have a perfect storm going right now,” said Rich Kurtenbach, an organizer with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 288. “You have a high demand for workers. And then you have a situation with COVID, where people got used to working from home. And they don’t want to risk their lives for some of the jobs they had.

“So finally, workers are standing up and saying, ‘Enough.’” Kurtenbach said. “Now if they’d just do that more together, and form unions where they’re working instead of just quitting, we would see probably a greater rise of unions than we saw back in the 1940s. But we’re still having that disconnect (between) workers standing up for their rights as workers and putting that into concerted activity with other workers.

“So there’s potential for a large gain in unions,” Kurtenbach said.

But there are other challenges.

“There’s also legislation against us too,” said Chuck Kacher of Waverly, business manager with IBEW Local 288. “People are still scared of concerted activity, losing their jobs over it.” He advocated adoption of the federal Protect the Right to Organize, or PRO, Act of 2021. He and Kurtenbach say some court and administrative law rulings, as well as some legislation, have slowly eroded workers’ ability to organize.

Additionally, the state of Iowa restricted collective bargaining rights for public sector employees about five years ago, limiting the scope of collective bargaining to wages only, unless both parties agree to negotiate some benefit and workplace items deemed mutually “permissible” for negotiation. Because of worker shortages, some employers are opening up the scope of talks in order to be able to attract employees, said Steve Abbott, president of Communications Workers of America Local 7108.

“I’ll give you a ‘for instance’ — health care,” said Abbott, whose union includes health care and nursing employees. “They know there’s a shortage of health care workers. Twenty percent of the health care workers have left the profession since February 2020. Thirty percent more are going to leave before the end of 2022. There’s already a shortage of nurses of 1.1 million. So it’s becoming a little bit easier. One of the things that’s holding them back is if nurses would stick together a little more.

“You hear about the ‘great resignation.’ I call it the ‘great realignment,’” Abbott said. “Workers are thinking about new priorities. Family. Safety. Appreciation from the employers. That all goes a long way on this so-called ‘resignation.’ People are sick and tired of it. And once they start standing together, there will be a resurgence of labor unions. And have kind of an even playing field then.”

“This demand for workers isn’t going to be over overnight,” Kurtenbach said. “I’m at the end of the baby boomers. And if you look back in the ‘80s, people weren’t having kids like they did before that. So we see we’re going to have bigger gains in membership, not because we’re gaining a whole lot more people, but we’re going to have less people retiring, leaving a whole lot more demand” for unionization.

“We’re actually seeing groups organizing we would never have thought of before,” Abbott said. “The internet has made some places, call centers, a little harder to organize because of the work-from-home aspect.” But there’s organizing efforts among gaming company employees, comic book workers and contract technicians at large data centers.

“Everybody’s life is busy right now, “ Abbott said. “Once people realize what they want and how to collectively get it, there’ll be a resurgence. The differentiation between the haves and have-nots has never been greater than it is right now. And I think we’re going to see some things that are going to make it easier on everybody.

“This pandemic has thrown everything into a turmoil,” he said. “But once the sit down and realize what their priorities are, and what it’s going take to get there, I think you’re going to see concerted collective (unionization) actions.”

“We’re still overcoming all the negative that’s happened in the last 40 years against unions,” Kurtenbach said. The erosion of the provisions of the National Labor Relations Act and Iowa public employee collective bargaining law, which Kacher cited, are prime examples.

“Why would someone want to take a job plowing snow in the winter when they can go to another company, work in construction, making a whole lot more and they have a voice in their workplace, where they can’t working for the state?” Kurtenbach said. “It’s no different working for a municipal utility or a city public works (department). These are things that have hampered the ability of workers to stand up and say, ‘I deserve more in the workplace.’ Until we overcome some of these negatives, there’s still a lot of limits on what employees can do in joining or creating a union where they work.”

Municipalities and local government entities are hurting as a result, and it’s mutually beneficial to negotiate a full wage and benefit package, Kacher said. “If we’re stripping their rights to negotiate their benefits, we’re stripping their (public employers’) rights to recruit good people.”

“And they’re having problems finding people to even apply for openings,” Kurtenbach said.

“You’re seeing employers give bigger raises,” Kurtenbach said. “They probably more than deserve it,” he said, “but they’re also trying to get people to stay.”

Kacher added federal legislation to protect defined benefit pensions “would go a long way toward keeping people working.”

He also noted some employers tried to portray themselves as magnanimous giving out federal Payroll Protection Plan money from the government. “It’s the biggest BS thing,” he said, since it’s coming from the taxpayers.

“People are learning their worth. We’re not just expendable tools anymore,” Kacher said. “You’ve had a lot of boomers leave the work force that were working, thought they had to work, and quit working, and realized, ‘I don’t need to work anymore.’ They realized they could afford to be retired, and probably cost themselves by going to work. Since Reagan they’d all been convinced, you’re no good unless you work until you die. Now they realize they don’t have to do that anymore.”

He was referring to President Ronald Reagan terminating striking federal air traffic controllers in 1981.

Jerry Hageman, president of the Black Hawk Labor Assembly, noted teachers are also feeling COVID stress, as evidence by a walkout move by Chicago teachers to reinstate virtual learning and more rigorous COVID safety protocols.

The recent month-long strike by the United Auto Workers at Deere & Co. facilities in Waterloo and elsewhere “had to happen,” Abbott said, to get the new collective bargaining agreement, ratified after two previous tentative agreements were rejected by the membership.

“Here you had one of the most profitable companies making record profits and not willing to share,” Abbott said.

And, Hageman said, those wages and benefits have a ripple effect in the pay and benefits paid locally to union and nonunion workers alike

“Unions lift everyone up,” he said.

