CLERMONT — The 39th annual Union Sunday School Concert Series kicks off July 28 in Clermont with musicians Craig Hultgren and Brooke Joyce.
The performance begins at 2:30 p.m. at Union Sunday School, 406 Larrabee St., followed by a reception at the nearby Clermont Opera House
Hultgren, a cellist, spent 30 years performing with the Alabama Symphony before moving recently to the Decorah area where he farms and remains active in music and the creative arts. He is vice president of the Oneota Valley Community Orchestra board of directors in Decorah and has recently assumed the chair for the Iowa Composers Forum
Joyce is a composer. His works have been performed by soloists and ensembles around the world, including the Indianapolis Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, St. Petersburg Chamber Philharmonic, Brentano Quartet, Nouvel Ensemble Moderne, Nash Ensemble and the British tenor James Gilchrist. He is the composer-in-residence at Luther College and a founding faculty member of the International Music Festival of the Adriatic.
You have free articles remaining.
Other concerts in the series will be on Aug. 25 with Sally Boie; Sept. 29 with Randall Harlow and Mariko Morita; and on Oct. 27 with Pablo Gorin.
Admission is free and open to the public.
The concert series is sponsored by the Clermont Historical Society, the State Historical Society of Iowa and the Iowa Arts Council. The Union Sunday School is part of the Montauk Historic Site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.