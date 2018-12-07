CEDAR FALLS — The Second Sunday Concert Series will continue Sunday at First Presbyterian Church with the Union High School Carolers.
The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 902 Main St.
The 16-voice a cappella group will perform a variety of favorite holiday tunes, and the Union High Jazz Band will play pop songs for the holiday season. Refreshments will be served afterward. A freewill offering will be taken to help support the Union music program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.