 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — The Second Sunday Concert Series will continue Sunday at First Presbyterian Church with the Union High School Carolers.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 902 Main St.

The 16-voice a cappella group will perform a variety of favorite holiday tunes, and the Union High Jazz Band will play pop songs for the holiday season. Refreshments will be served afterward. A freewill offering will be taken to help support the Union music program.

