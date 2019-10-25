LA PORTE CITY — The Union High School Vocal Department is currently taking bookings for the Union Carolers for any holiday event in the Northeast/eastern Iowa area.
The 16-voice a cappella ensemble will provide up to 20 minutes of holiday music for any festive event. The group will be completely attired in Dickens-era outfits.
The group does not charge a fee, but a donation of any size to the vocal music department is expected to help offset the group’s expenses.
Contact Tim Mitchell at Union, 342-2697 or t_mitchell@union.k12.ia.us to schedule a performance.
