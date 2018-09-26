WATERLOO — The stories families of homicide victims carry inside of themselves every day are more than heartbreaking — they’re horrifying.
On Tuesday evening in Byrnes Park in Waterloo, however, those gathered for the National Day of Remembrance could at least unburden themselves, secure in knowing the 20-some people around them had gone through similar things.
“Thirteen years ago, my five-year-old granddaughter was stabbed to death and thrown in the river like a piece of trash,” said Linda Christie of Waterloo, grandmother to Evelyn Miller, who was killed by Casey Frederiksen in 2005.
Christie got justice, she said: Frederiksen is serving life in prison. But the pain remains.
“Even after 13 years, some days I’m doing OK, and some days I’m not,” Christie said.
For others, the pain was so new as to move them to tears as they spoke.
“It’s still real raw,” said a woman who identified herself as Kate and spoke about the murder of her son, Curtis Ross, found shot and stabbed to death in Appanoose County last November. “He had a sly smile. It worked its way up to his hazel eyes. And he gave the best hugs.”
“When they die, it’s one thing,” said a woman named Betsy, who lost her son. “But when somebody comes and takes them, it’s another.”
Some found comfort and support from the Homicide/Other Violent Crimes Program, which has an office in Waterloo and serves 15 north-central and northeast Iowa counties.
The program, under the umbrella of Fort Dodge’s Domestic and Sexual Assault Outreach Center, has put on a Remembrance Day event for several years, said specialist Jami Etringer.
“Our main goal is so they can meet other people in the same situation,” she said.
Brenda McBride, executive director of DSAOC, said the program works with law enforcement to reach out to homicide victims’ families to get them free and confidential support and legal advocacy.
“This (event) is about survivors, and most importantly those who have been lost to violence,” McBride said.
But surviving isn’t easy for everyone. A woman who identified herself as Heidi spoke about the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son, Anthony.
“I did not get justice,” she said. “I had no support. For the longest time, I drank.”
She said she tried killing herself, and nearly succeeded. Now, she and her five-year-old son go on.
“I still struggle every day; I’m still trying,” she said.
After they spoke, Heidi and others scrawled their loved ones names on red and pink balloons they released, watching them silently float northeast until they became tiny, red dots against a cloudy sky.
“We remember, we reflect, we understand that we may never be 100 percent healed,” Iowa Rep. Ras Smith told the crowd. “We can be unified as humans today.”
