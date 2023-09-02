WATERLOO – Waterloo Community Foundation is holding a free online presentation at 11 a.m. on Wednesday from Robert Smith and Bethany Botchway from the UNI Center for Urban Education.

They will speak about UNI-CUE programs that help community members continue their education and prepare for careers.

Community members may join by contacting Paige Price at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org or visiting wloocommunityfoundation.org/learning-opportunities.

