CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa Veterans Affairs is hosting the second annual PTSD Awareness 3K Run and Walk on Sept. 7.

The free event will be on the UNI campus at the Mark Messersmith outdoor track and field complex by Nielsen Field House at 19th Street and Hudson Road in Cedar Falls.

Participants will have the opportunity to place a luminary bag on the track in memory of someone who has suffered or is suffering from the effects of post traumatic stress disorder.

Spouses, dependents, veterans, military-affiliated students and community members are all welcome to take part in the free event. Check-in is from 6 to 7 p.m. and kickoff will follow.

If you are a person with a disability who requests an accommodation in order to participate in the program, email henry.korf@uni.edu or call (319) 273-3040 at least on week prior to the event.

Today in sports history: Aug. 28 1950: Althea Gibson becomes first Black player to compete in U.S. Open 1990: Top-seeded Stefan Edberg loses in first round of US Open 1995: Monica Seles wins in return 2008: Top-seeded Ana Ivanovic is ousted from the U.S. Open by 188th-ranked player 2014: Roger Goodell announces tougher penalties for players accused of domestic violence 2016: Ryan Harlost strikes out 8 to lead Endwell, NY, to LLWS title