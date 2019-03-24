CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa student veterans want to remove the stigma of post traumatic stress disorder.
The group is holding a PTSD conference on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maucker Union. The conference will focus on PTSD, secondary PTSD and vicarious PTSD. It’s open to the public and there is a $10 fee for non-UNI students.
“Our focus is to bring awareness to the invisible illness that is PTSD within our community and ultimately in the state of Iowa,” said Emily Meier, president of the University of Northern Iowa Veteran Association. “This year the focus is on vicarious PTSD and some specific clinical therapies, and also how PTSD impacts our community.”
Meier also wants to talk with and about first responders like EMTs, firefighters and police officers. A representative from the Black Hawk County sheriff’s department will be there to talk about peer support and crisis intervention teams.
“I kind of feel like they go unnoticed a lot,” Meier said. “We kind of have this stigma that PTSD only affects combat veterans, when there’s people that are out there fighting the good fight every day.”
Simple traffic stops can turn violent and often times first responders go into situations that can be dangerous, Meier said. Approaching and acknowledging PTSD in all of its forms is important.
“It affects a family’s life. It affects relationships people are building. It affects people’s jobs. It affects their life in a complete perspective,” Meier said.
The conference will have several events on PTSD throughout the day.
The keynote speaker is Matt Vasquez, a UNI professor of social work, who will talk about vicarious trauma. Some of Vasquez’s research is on body-based therapy, a concept that asserts “if your body is strong and your body is healthy than your mind will be healthy as well,” Meier said.
There will also a be session on burnout resiliency and vicarious trauma.
Admission covers the cost of breakfast and lunch.
This the third annual PTSD conference held by the UNI Veterans Association.
“Our attendance has doubled since the first year,” Meier said. “We’re three years into it and we love to see people being educated on mental illness and asking those hard questions and people able to grow from the experiences that we’re able to give them.”
