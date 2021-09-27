 Skip to main content
UNI to present "Fighting Forward! Combating the Attack on Voting Rights"
UNI to present "Fighting Forward! Combating the Attack on Voting Rights"

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa welcomes the community to participate in an in-person and virtual discussion on voting rights in America, titled “Fighting Forward! Combating the Attack on Voting Rights”

The colloquium will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sabin Hall 002 or via live-stream, will feature Betty C. Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP State Area Conference.

Andrews is a civil rights leader, businesswoman, social justice activist and a strong proponent of connecting people around strategic engagement, culture, history and arms. She is also the founder of the Iowa Summit on Justice & Disparities, a change initiative that addresses disproportionality in Iowa’s criminal justice and other systems

The discussion is part of the department of sociology, anthropology and criminology’s diversity colloquium series.

Masks are encouraged for the in-person event.

