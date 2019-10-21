{{featured_button_text}}
UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa's department of communication studies will host its annual FastForward Digital Media Event starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. 

The day will consist of opportunities for students to gain training and information from media professionals and industry experts. Sessions will address the latest developments and best practices in the media field and how to break into the business. The workshop is designed for those interested in exploring careers in broadcast news and journalism, advertising and marketing, multi-platform media production and other media-related fields.

The day is free and includes lunch, but pre-registration is required by Wednesday at: https://fastforward.uni.edu/workshop-registration-form

The keynote delivery will be by UNI alum Ben Hagarty, videographer for music artists and brands. Hagarty has moved from being an Iowa-based freelancer to owning his own company, BA Human Studios in Los Angeles. He has worked with artists and brands such as EA Games, G-Easy, Mary J. Blige, Beyonce and more. His passion is to teach others about his work and build the creative community through his Black with No Cream online platforms. The keynote talk is free and open to the public at 1:30 p.m. in Lang Hall Auditorium on the UNI campus. Registration to FastForward is not required to attend the keynote address.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments