CEDAR FALLS — The UNI Wind Ensemble will perform a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Great Hall in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

A European themed hors d’oeuvre reception will follow the concert.

The group has planned a spring break tour to Europe. The concert will raise money for the trip.

The Wind Ensemble’s European tour will include performances in Luxembourg, France and Belgium.

Belgian conductor and composer Bart Picqueur will join the ensemble for the concert and will lead the group in the premiere of the wind band version of his composition, “Insomnia,” which was written for the UNI Wind Ensemble.

Individual tickets may be purchased in person at the GB box office, by calling 273-4TIX or or online at unitix.uni.edu.

