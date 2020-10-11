UNI to honor music student who died Friday after being struck by a semi

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa will host a gathering to honor the life of a student who died Friday after he was struck by a passing semi Friday on U.S. Highway 20.

Isaac Roerig, 19, of Sioux City, was a freshman music education major at UNI and a member of the UNI Panther Marching Band.

The UNI community is invited to come together at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Lawther Field. The commemoration will be led by students and faculty of the School of Music and the Panther Marching Band. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering.

A Facebook post by Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City said Roerig was a 2020 graduate of the school. The post also stated his father, Todd, was the religion teacher at Mater Dei before joining the staff at Bishop Heelan, as well as taking the role of cross country coach.

“This news is truly devastating,” the post reads. “Please keep the entire Roerig family in your prayers as well as our Bishop Heelan community. This is the 2nd member of the class of 2020 to die in less than four months.”

Police said Saturday the incident remains under investigation.