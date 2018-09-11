CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will have a nationally known engineering firm review the policies and procedures surrounding a fatal accident on campus.
The university announced Monday evening it will bring in HBK Engineering LLC, a Chicago engineering design firm, to perform an independent review “of the protocols and procedures as it pertains to this incident,” according to Aaron Clingingsmith, interim director of university relations.
It’s the first time UNI has used the company, although the Iowa Board of Regents has previously contracted with HBK when the University of Iowa used the company in flood recovery work, Clingingsmith said.
“It’s a reputable, national company we were aware of that does this type of work — meaning the work of a review of procedures and policies,” Clingingsmith said Tuesday. “We want to make sure our safety and security are in the right place.”
Kevin J. Bley, 61, a 10-year facilities management employee who worked for UNI, was killed Monday morning after a “major steam leak” at Rialto, a dining hall on campus that was closed at the time.
Clingingsmith said a prior steam leak happened on the steam distribution service, which heats the water for Rialto’s dining service, around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 4. No one was inside at that time and emergency personnel alerted to a fire alarm discovered the leak. That leak forced the closure of the dining hall, and it has remained closed ever since awaiting repairs.
Bley was reportedly fatally injured as he was bringing the steam distribution service back online, according to Clingingsmith.
Still, officials weren’t clear on what went wrong, which is part of why Clingingsmith said the university wanted to bring in a third party to review.
“It’s pretty somber here. We’re working through that on campus,” he said.
