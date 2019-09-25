CEDAR FALLS – This will be the 38th year that the University of Northern Iowa School of Music has raised scholarship funds for exceptionally talented students and students in need.
On Friday, the 38th annual Scholarship Benefit Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
“We have the usual roster of outstanding student musicians and ensembles, exceptional faculty and alumni and guests,” said Caroline Francis, UNI School of Music communications and operations coordinator.
The theme is “Coming Attractions,” and will include featured performers and repertoire as a sneak peak at the coming 2019-20 performance season, she said.
The evening begins at 6:45 p.m. with the UNI Children’s Choir singing from the Great Hall stage, while a chocolate course is served in the lobby, Francis said. The main-stage concert begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. with performances by the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra, Concert Chorale, UNI Singers, faculty artist and mezzo-soprano Suzanne Hendrix-Case and the UNI Women’s Chorus.
Hendrix-Case is a UNI graduate and new to the faculty this fall. She will make her debut in November at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera as Sotopenre in Philip Glass’s “Akhnaten.”
You have free articles remaining.
Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra Conductor Rebecca Burkhardt is making her final benefit concert appearance on Friday. She plans to retire from the UNI School of Music at the end of the school year.
Also featured will be faculty artist and organist Randall Harlow and “Saloon Music” by Bruce Broughton featuring Randy Grabowski, trumpet, with faculty and student musicians, and UNI Jazz Band One.
“The program is a big shorter than it has been in the past, and we’ll skip intermission to keep things flowing and moving along. After the final act – UNI Jazz Band is swinging us home this year, we’ll head to the lobby for a delicious champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception and more music,” Francis said.
Guitarist Bob Dunn will perform, and audiences can enjoy a “Whitman Sampler” in Davis Hall, featuring faculty and students performing works inspired by Walt Whitman on the 200th anniversary of his birthday.
“Concert guests will be welcome and encouraged to mingle with the scholarship students who benefit from the funds we raise,” Francis added.
All seats are reserved. Individual tickets may be purchased in person at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office, by calling (319) 273-4849 or 877-549-7469or at unitix.uni.edu.
To become a special donor and receive complimentary tickets, contact the School of Music office at 273-2028.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.