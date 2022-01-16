UNI students discover hidden history of MLK visit in 1959

CEDAR FALLS — Well before his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, but after he became well-known for the Montgomery bus boycott, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to the University of Northern Iowa.

He and his wife, Coretta Scott King, were invited to what was then the Iowa State Teachers College by President James Maucker in the fall of 1959. King, at that time known mostly for his work on equal voting rights and the successful bus boycott, spoke to a packed crowd of students and teachers at Lang Hall in a morning address Nov. 11.

“The concept of understanding, creative, redemptive love which seeks nothing in return, which can love the person doing the deed while hating the deed, was the center of the movement,” King said in that address, according to the College Eye newspaper. “We felt in our struggle that we had cosmic companionship — while we walked, we didn’t walk alone.”

King arrived in Waterloo the day before his Cedar Falls speech, in a trip sponsored by the Waterloo NAACP chapter. He was greeted at the airport by Mayor Ed Jochumsen and other civic leaders, and spoke at Waterloo West High School later that evening, according to the Nov. 10, 1959, issue of the Waterloo Daily Courier. He spoke at what was then State University of Iowa the night of Nov. 11.

But that historic visit to UNI more than 60 years ago had been lost to history, and rarely — if at all — taught to students in the intervening years.

“We didn’t know any of this,” said Sophie Buckley, a UNI senior. “It’s amazing.”

“I know there is a monument for Martin Luther King behind Maucker Union, but I would have never known the reasoning behind that,” said Kaitlyn Shaw, a UNI senior majoring in elementary education.

Buckley was one of several students who first learned about the visit last semester, after local historian Charles Pearson spoke to their literacy education class taught by associate professor Shuaib Meacham.

“In my experience, students who come from outside Waterloo, especially more rural parts, have terrible misconceptions about Waterloo,” Meacham said. “Charles was just another person that I thought, ‘OK, my students could really benefit from hearing his perspectives on Black history in Iowa.”

Pearson, who began Preserve Black America, which has taken on projects like the Iowa Civil Rights Trail Project, came back multiple times at the request of students, whom Meacham allowed to come up with their own projects in a community engagement model. As a result, they learned not only about King’s visit, but about the actions of the UNI 7, who held a sit-in at Maucker’s house in 1968 protesting the lack of a space and inclusive curriculum for Black students at the college.

“We learned that James Maucker was really good friends with Martin Luther King at that time, and their wives were really good friends. And (Coretta Scott King) even came back to UNI after Martin Luther King died,” said Sydney Shatek, a UNI junior and elementary education major.

One of the UNI 7, Terri Stevens, also recounted her first-hand experiences, in which she was temporarily suspended from UNI and arrested for her sit-in.

“She told them it’s important to make their cause public,” Meacham said.

Out of that, students chose to build two websites to let others know about the history: One, called Maucker’s Forgotten Legacy, chronicles specific historic events during Maucker’s tenure, like King’s visit and the UNI 7. Another talks about UNI’s and the broader Cedar Valley’s Black history, and features resources teachers can use in their own classrooms.

“People in Cedar Falls didn’t even know about this stuff,” said UNI junior Jordan Block. “It tells us, as future educators, that we need to know ... that we should get to know our own community and see what we’ve been missing out on.”

Shatek agreed.

“He made us think outside the box with these projects; it wasn’t what I was expecting” from a literacy education class, she said.

