UNI Sinfonian Dimensions in Jazz concerts planned in Cedar Falls

Bay Area pianist Myra Melford
Courtesy Photo
CEDAR FALLS -- Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia - Beta Nu and the University of Northern Iowa School of Music will present the 69th annual UNI Sinfonian Dimensions in Jazz concerts at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20 and 21.
This year's guest artist will be the Bay Area pianist Myra Melford, whom the New Yorker called “a stalwart of the new-jazz movement,” who has spent the last three decades making original music.
Myra will be performing alongside the award-winning UNI Jazz Band One, directed by Chris Merz and UNI's Jazz Band Two, directed by Dr. Michael Conrad.
