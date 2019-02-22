CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa student Sharla Brunsvold is brushing elbows with big-name celebrities this weekend, thanks to her internship with the Night Before Oscars event in Los Angeles.
The event is a fundraiser for the Motion Picture & Television Fund, an organization that aims to provide support to workers in the entertainment industry. Brunsvold, a senior liberal studies major, is the first out-of-state student to be selected for the internship.
Brunsvold helped prepare for the event leading up to the big night, during which she’ll help facilitate the festivities. During the semester, Brunsvold works as an event coordinator for Maucker Union on campus in Cedar Falls.
Brunsvold also interned with a Minneapolis event management company, where she had the opportunity to work as event staff for the 2018 Super Bowl.
