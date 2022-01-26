UNI School of Music to present opera

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa School of Music will present a winter opera performance of Henry Purcell’s "Dido and Aeneas." The performances will be held on 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.

These performances will feature the UNI Opera Ensemble under the direction of Richard Gammon, director, and Korey Barrett, vocal coach, and will include the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra led by Erik Rohde, conductor.

"Dido and Aeneas," Henry Purcell’s opera with libretto by Nahum Tate, is based on Book IV of Virgil’s epic poem “The Aeneid.”

The epic tale recounts the legendary story of the widowed Queen of Carthage and her Trojan guest, Aeneas.

To purchase tickets, call (319) 273-4TIX, or visit unitix.uni.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0