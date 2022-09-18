UNI School of Music to host 41st annual Scholarship Benefit Concert

CEDAR FALLS — There are several reasons why Erik Rohde is looking forward to Friday’s 41st annual Scholarship Benefit Concert, hosted by the University of Northern Iowa School of Music.

“What I love most about it is, it’s an opportunity for the whole School of Music to gather together for one event. There’s nothing else we do all year that’s like this concert. It’s really special, and it carries great meaning for all of us,” said Rohde, director of orchestral activities and conductor of the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra.

“An American Portrait” will be the theme of the concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus. The evening will feature performances by the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra, UNI Opera, Wind Ensemble, Concert Chorale and Jazz Band One, with featured faculty artists Jeff Brich, Suzanne Hendrix-Case, John Hines, Andrea Johnson and Jean McDonald.

Rohde appreciates the synergy that develops between students and faculty. “This collaboration showcases the orchestra as more than accompaniment or in a background role. The orchestra will share the stage with world-class performers.”

And for Rohde, the highlight will be when McDonald performs Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” with the orchestra. “Working with her on that piece, in particular, I know already that it’s going to be a special moment,” he said.

The program will include works by American composers and arrangers, highlighting the unique and diverse landscape of American music.

“When people think of ‘An American Portrait,’ they might have the usual red, white and blue, star-spangled images in their minds, but our students and faculty will be performing works that more represent the rich, diverse tapestry that really makes up America,” said Caroline Francis, UNI School of Music communications and operations coordinator.

Following the concert, audience members are invited to enjoy chocolates and beverages in the Gallagher Bluedorn lobby, with music provided by the Hands of Time, featuring faculty artists Christopher Mars, Bob Dunn, Jon Schwabe and Mike Conrad, with guest Dennis Johnson.

The Scholarship Benefit Concerts raise funds to assist exceptionally talented music students and students in need.

“I love the students that come to UNI. I love that so many of them come from tiny high schools in the middle of Iowa, and the only reason they can come and study music at UNI is because they have a scholarship from the music department,” Rohde said.

“That story is true for so many of our students. This is the biggest fundraiser we have every year, and it keeps those scholarships alive.”

All seats are reserved. Individual tickets may be purchased in person at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office, or by calling (319) 273-4848 or 877-549-SHOW (7469) or at unitix.uni.edu. To become a special donor and receive complimentary tickets, contact the School of Music office by calling (319) 273-2028.