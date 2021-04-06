 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNI School of Music to hold outdoor concerts
0 comments

UNI School of Music to hold outdoor concerts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UNI School of Music

CEDAR FALLS -- Two outdoor concerts are planned by the University of Northern Iowa School of Music, weather permitting.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, UNI Jazz Combos and Jazz Band Three will perform east of the West Gym on the UNI Campus. On April 21 at 6 p.m., Jazz Band One and Jazz Band Two will perform at the same location.

Courier launches April digital subscription special

Audience members should plan to bring their own chair or blanket. Physically distanced lawn markings have been added to the grassy field between West Gym and the Campanile on campus. Audiences should face west to watch these concerts. Masks are required for all attendees.

April Digital Editor's Sale
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan Gov. Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News