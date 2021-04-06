UNI School of Music to hold outdoor concerts

CEDAR FALLS -- Two outdoor concerts are planned by the University of Northern Iowa School of Music, weather permitting.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, UNI Jazz Combos and Jazz Band Three will perform east of the West Gym on the UNI Campus. On April 21 at 6 p.m., Jazz Band One and Jazz Band Two will perform at the same location.

Audience members should plan to bring their own chair or blanket. Physically distanced lawn markings have been added to the grassy field between West Gym and the Campanile on campus. Audiences should face west to watch these concerts. Masks are required for all attendees.

