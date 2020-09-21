UNI Scholarship Benefit Concert goes virtual on Sept. 25

Keldermans has been the visiting artist carillonneur on campus since long-time carillonneur and UNI Varsity Men’s Glee Club director Bob Byrnes died in 2004. He customarily visits for two performances in spring and two more performances in the fall.

“The piece he’ll play is titled ‘Ballade Mistral’ and is his own composition, dedicated to Bob and his carillon legacy at UNI,” said Francis, describing Keldermans as “extremely talents.”

She said the film of Keldermans’ performance is “from a brand new perspective that most folks have never seen – Keldermans performing at the top of the Campanile, with close-up images of the carillon bells, aerial shots of the campus and live audio captured as he played on the bench at the carillon inside the Campanile.”

The Scholarship Benefit Concerts have been raising scholarship funds for exceptionally talented music students and students in need since 1982. To become a Special Donor or to support scholarships for UNI music students, visit https://www.adv.uni.edu/foundation/somsbc.aspx.