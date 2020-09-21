UNI Scholarship Benefit Concert goes virtual on Sept. 25

CEDAR FALLS — A special performance atop the University of Northern Iowa Campanile by guest artist and carillonneur Karel Keldermans will highlight “A Platinum Celebration,” the 39th annual Scholarship Benefit Concert.
Hosted by the UNI School of Music, this is the first-ever virtual concert for the concert series and will go live online at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at music.uni.edu/SBC. The concert also marks the anniversary of a 20-year-long collaboration with the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
“This year’s event will be very different than what we’re used to, but a truly exceptional and unique experience. The process has been really neat to be a part of, with faculty, students and guests filming their performances ahead of time, and Shawn Poellet from the Gallagher Bluedorn staff and Sean O’Neal from University Relations working like crazy to film, edit and pull it all together,” said Caroline Francis, School of Music communications and operations coordinator.
The online concert will be filled with performances by student and faculty musicians including the UNI Faculty String Quartet, Daniel Swilley with electronic music, pianist Vakhtang Kodanashvili, flutist Hannah Porter Occeña, UNI Opera students with faculty pianist Korey Barrett, percussionist Kramer Milan and the UNI Faculty Jazz Quintet.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to showcase our programs and performers while utilizing the Gallagher Bluedorn’s fantastic four-camera technology, and outstanding audio capabilities,” said Jeffrey Funderburk, School of Music director.
Keldermans has been the visiting artist carillonneur on campus since long-time carillonneur and UNI Varsity Men’s Glee Club director Bob Byrnes died in 2004. He customarily visits for two performances in spring and two more performances in the fall.
“The piece he’ll play is titled ‘Ballade Mistral’ and is his own composition, dedicated to Bob and his carillon legacy at UNI,” said Francis, describing Keldermans as “extremely talents.”
She said the film of Keldermans’ performance is “from a brand new perspective that most folks have never seen – Keldermans performing at the top of the Campanile, with close-up images of the carillon bells, aerial shots of the campus and live audio captured as he played on the bench at the carillon inside the Campanile.”
The Scholarship Benefit Concerts have been raising scholarship funds for exceptionally talented music students and students in need since 1982. To become a Special Donor or to support scholarships for UNI music students, visit https://www.adv.uni.edu/foundation/somsbc.aspx.
“While we wish that we could share our usual concert hall experience with you, we hope that you’ll join us online for this safe, socially distant musical adventure,” said Francis. “While it won’t be the same as sitting in the hall and being wowed by the enormity of our program, it’s a more intimate, extremely engaging and exciting.”
