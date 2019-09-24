CEDAR FALLS – Three new pieces are being offered by the University of Northern Iowa’s Interpreters Theatre over a two-week span in early October.
“Actually it’s unique for us to have three shows in such a short time. It’s been great timing and a benefit to students with a diversity of topics, people and opportunities,” said Josh Hamzehee, production coordinator.
He describes Interpreters Theatre as “a balance to traditional theater. It’s more about social justice, advocacy and issues. A lot of the material is a commentary on how we live our lives and what matters to us every day.”
Performances take place in the Interpreters Theatre in 040 Lang Hall on the UNI campus.
Well-known queer artist Tim Miller will perform a new piece, “A Body in the O,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The experimental theater piece is centered on Miller climbing inside the giant “O” in the Hollywood sign, the cultural icon overlooking Los Angeles. It was created from the artist’s new book of performances and stories with the same title.
At 5 p.m. Oct. 5, Donney Rose, a poet, teaching artist and community activist from Baton Rouge, La., will present “Tales from the Bayou: An Evening with Donney Rose.”
Rose will perform an excerpt of his forthcoming multimedia spoken word project, “The American Audit.” The project uses the extended metaphor of America as a business being audited by black Americans 400 years post the first slave settlement in Jamestown.
Rose is a 2018-2019 Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow. Following his presentation, there will be a moderated guest artist talk.
The romantic comedy “Pronoun,” written by Evan Placey and directed by UNI undergraduate student Ernest W. Toutant III, will be presented Oct. 10-12. Performances are at 7:30 p.m.
“Pronoun” is an exploration of identity and relationships. When Dean, formerly known as Isabella, comes out to his family, friends, and boyfriend as trans, relationships that were easily accepted pre-transition are suddenly in need of redefinition.
The events are free and open to the public; seating is limited. All three productions contain mature language and situations. Tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.com. Any nonreserved tickets are first-come, first-serve beginning at 5:30 p.m. prior to each performance. Doors open at 7 p.m.
For more information about the productions, visit the UNI Interpreters Theatre Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UNIinterptheatre/.
