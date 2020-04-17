UNI reports confirmed coronavirus in employee

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa reported one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus, the university's president said Thursday.
UNI President Mark Nook said in a statement the employee, whom he did not name, "self-reported" their diagnosis to the college on Thursday, was "last on campus more than 30 days ago" and has been self-isolating since being diagnosed.
UNI began virtual-only instruction March 22. Nook said he does "not expect to report additional confirmed cases through campus-wide messages moving forward."
Black Hawk County has 150 confirmed cases and one death from COVID-19.
The case reported by UNI on Friday is believed to be the first case at UNI.
The full statement from Nook is below:
Dear Campus Community,
I’m writing to inform our students, faculty and staff that an employee with the University of Northern Iowa self-reported today that they have tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was last on campus more than 30 days ago, and has been self-isolating off-campus.
Our thoughts are with this member of the UNI community at this time. We recognize it is essential that their privacy be protected. I am sending this notification to campus because this is our first confirmed case, and because this person reached out to let us know about their illness. However, we do not expect to report additional confirmed cases through campus-wide messages moving forward.
The university will continue to work with public health authorities to support our students, faculty, and staff as cases begin to rise in our county and state. For information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/. For information regarding the symptoms of the illness, visit the CDC website. For additional information on how the university is continuing to protect our campus community, visit prepare.uni.edu.
During this time, it is imperative to support one another and make decisions that help us to slow the spread of COVID-19. Employees are strongly encouraged to telework. Those whose positions require them to be on campus should stay home if they are sick.
Thank you for taking care of yourself and others.
Mark A. Nook
President
