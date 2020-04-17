UNI reports confirmed coronavirus in employee

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa reported one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus, the university's president said Thursday.

UNI President Mark Nook said in a statement the employee, whom he did not name, "self-reported" their diagnosis to the college on Thursday, was "last on campus more than 30 days ago" and has been self-isolating since being diagnosed.

UNI began virtual-only instruction March 22. Nook said he does "not expect to report additional confirmed cases through campus-wide messages moving forward."

Black Hawk County has 150 confirmed cases and one death from COVID-19.

The case reported by UNI on Friday is believed to be the first case at UNI.

The full statement from Nook is below:

Dear Campus Community,

I’m writing to inform our students, faculty and staff that an employee with the University of Northern Iowa self-reported today that they have tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was last on campus more than 30 days ago, and has been self-isolating off-campus.