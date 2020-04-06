UNI recycling being moved for road work
0 comments

UNI recycling being moved for road work

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
cedar falls iowa logo clip art

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa will be reconstructing a portion of Panther Parkway this summer south of West 27th Street. The project will completely cut off access to the Cedar Falls recycle station on Panther Parkway.

The city anticipates construction will commence around May 27 and last into the mid part of August. The city will not have access to the recycling drop-off location there. 

The city on Wednesday will be moving the site to a temporary location north of the UNI-Dome in the parking lot just off of Nebraska Street. The temporary location will be there through mid-August.  

Questions regarding refuse collection services can be directed to Cedar Falls Public Works and Parks Division at 319-273-8629.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black Hawk County briefing
Local News

Black Hawk County briefing

  • Updated

WATERLOO -- The mayors of Waterloo and Cedar Falls said Thursday they would be asking for a statewide "safe at home" order from Gov. Kim Reyno…

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Updated

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News