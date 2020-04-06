UNI recycling being moved for road work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa will be reconstructing a portion of Panther Parkway this summer south of West 27th Street. The project will completely cut off access to the Cedar Falls recycle station on Panther Parkway.

The city anticipates construction will commence around May 27 and last into the mid part of August. The city will not have access to the recycling drop-off location there.

The city on Wednesday will be moving the site to a temporary location north of the UNI-Dome in the parking lot just off of Nebraska Street. The temporary location will be there through mid-August.

Questions regarding refuse collection services can be directed to Cedar Falls Public Works and Parks Division at 319-273-8629.

