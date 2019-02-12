Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — Some students are accusing their university of racial bias after University of Northern Iowa officials cut off all non-student tickets to a rap concert put on by a student group, but UNI officials say it’s because police told them “potential gang members” could be in attendance.

Waka Flocka Flame is slated to perform Saturday in the Maucker Union ballroom on the UNI campus. But now, only student tickets will be honored for the concert.

Originally, tickets for UNI students were $15 each and public tickets were $25 each, the normal course of events, according to UNI’s Campus Activities Board, which puts on concerts and other activities for UNI students on campus.

But administration officials told CAB on Jan. 22 the public could no longer buy tickets, that any public tickets already sold would not be honored and would be refunded, and that the concert itself would be moved to the Nielsen Field House, according to CAB adviser Ashley Adams.

After students met with administration officials and UNI President Mark Nook on Sunday, the Waka Flocka Flame concert was moved back to its original location at Maucker Union, but administration officials told Adams the entire building would be closed for the day leading up to the concert.

UNI administration had previously not involved itself in CAB concerts, had never cut off public ticketing, changed venues or cut off building access, Adams said.

“A decision was made by the university to remove public ticket sales specifically for the safety and security of the students in attendance,” she said. “I don’t know the ‘whys.’”

UNI’s Office of University Relations Director Cassie Mathes said the university got wind of problems from “area law enforcement” — declining to name which department — a few weeks after public tickets went on sale.

“The university began receiving information from local law enforcement about potential gang members attending the concert,” said Mathes.

Mathes said she didn’t “know that level of detail” about specific concerns or threats, except that “certain groups from the community were interested in attending that presented a security risk.”

“So we began discussing that information, but it was information that ... we were asked to keep fairly confidential,” she said. “It became a challenging situation, being able to answer very natural questions arising from our students.”

Student Mahlia Brown, a junior psychology major who is also a student senator on the Northern Iowa Student Government, said she and other students of color suspected racial bias was behind the decisions by administration — the artist Waka Flocka Flame is black.

“For other CAB concerts, this is not how it’s handled usually,” Brown said. “It seems whenever there is a black artist that comes on campus, this occurs.”

She said they’ve gotten conflicting verbal accounts from administration officials, who have given reasons ranging from the Field House having fewer doors and more accessible parking to vague “safety” concerns.

“They weren’t very transparent about the information given to warrant the safety risk,” Brown said.

Brown and other NISG senators Ryan Frank, Laura Roman Jimenez, Isaak Espersen and Kristin Rasmussen drafted a resolution condemning UNI administration officials for “the racial biases that appear to be present and a lack of data or research to support the decisions” and “the negative and fearful message this sends to the greater Cedar Valley community, specifically black community members.”

The resolution passed unanimously and was forwarded on to administration, according to Brown.

Frank, a UNI junior and NISG senator who is white, also drafted his own statement and released it on Twitter, calling out administration officials for “systemic racism” at UNI.

“This goes far beyond this issue pertaining to Waka Flocka,” Frank wrote. “I have heard again and again the negative experiences that students of color have on UNI’s campus. Beyond those experiences, I have only heard of inaction by those in positions of power.”

Brown said she and others are putting on a town hall meeting next Tuesday to talk about the concert and other instances of ways they say they’d like to see university officials be better on their diversity and inclusion strategic plan.

“This isn’t going to be the end of this,” she said.

Mathes said President Nook himself touched on those issues in an interview with student newspaper The Northern Iowan on Tuesday morning.

“He wanted to make it very clear that, on behalf of the administration, he was very apologetic that it felt that way to students — that there was an underlying institutional racism perception that they were feeling — and he wants to be very clear with our students that this was not driving this particular situation or these particular decisions,” Mathes said. “The administration here has to sometimes make difficult decisions with the safety and security of our students in mind.”

