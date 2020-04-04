UNI profs embrace internet teaching

Some students opting out are non-traditional and work in health care, McGeough said. Others are taking on extra responsibilities with their families or adjusting to a change in work schedule.

“It’s important to be kind and understanding that folks are dealing with a lot of uncertainty,” he said.

Restricted internet access also affects students’ abilities to participate. Instructors are working with individual students who have connectivity issues so they are able to continue the class, McGeough said.

Zoom Video Communications, a remote conferencing service, has become increasingly popular since the shutdown of most public schools and businesses. Teachers and students use Zoom to see each other and interact as a group by speaking or texting.

Slack, an instant messaging platform by Slack Technologies, involves messaging in open forums called channels and takes up less bandwidth than Zoom. Other educators prefer asynchronous courses, McGeough said, where they upload materials online, and students complete assignments on their own time each week.

The road has been bumpy for many instructors, who also are dealing with the pandemic at home.