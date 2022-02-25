UNI professors lend insight into how Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacts everyday Americans

It’s a small world.

The most glaring evidence is the temporary economic hardship created in the United States by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It should make someone who doesn’t study this or who doesn’t pay attention to geopolitics all the time understand how interconnected the world is,” said Evan Renfro, a University of Northern Iowa political science professor. “When you have a destabilization of the global order which has been in place since World War II, you are going to feel it in the Cedar Valley, whether it’s at the gas pump or in your portfolio.

“The world — for better or worse — is no longer just a series of isolated states doing whatever they want. Everything affects everything else.”

The latest developments in Eastern Europe weren’t exactly surprising to Renfro. There’s “never been a time dating back centuries that we haven’t had some concern with Russian behavior.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin “is upending a global order that’s been in place since the end of World War II,” and that is leading to the instability, most evident in the volatility of the stock market and oil prices.

That instability is a “key problem” from the perspective of the United States, and Renfro said the invasion should “be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

“It’s not as if Northeast Iowans are at risk of being shot by Russians. We have to keep some perspective here. This is about global order more than it is about one’s personal security,” he said. “Do Iowans like anyone else want the United States to maintain itself as a global superpower? Of course, that’s a concern. If you keep violating the order then the order disintegrates, and you go back to a bipolar or a multipolar world where you have various states competing for their hegemonic roles.”

He thinks the invasion is a “strategic dead end” for Russia.

“There is nothing to gain. Ukraine is a poor country of 41 million people. If Russia wants to experience what occupying a poor country is like, the U.S. might let Russia have that experience,” Renfro said. “After all, we just occupied Afghanistan for 20 years and got nothing out of it with the exception of it costing us a trillion dollars. I think he (Putin) will find it’s no fun.”

The U.S. is under no obligation to come to Ukraine’s aid, but along with other NATO countries is ready to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

But it will take at least a month for those sanctions to be felt “big time” by the Moscow oligarchy, said Renfro.

Sanctions impact the flow of natural gas and oil. The uncertainty and volatility will jack up prices, said UNI economics professor David Surdam.

“I don’t want to compare us with Europe of the 1930s, but it is a serious situation with potentially long-term effects,” he said.

“I’m assuming if we impose some sanctions on the Russians it might hurt their economy, but then again it might hurt our economy,” he added. “And of course, the Europeans are in the middle of it. I presume we would have to guarantee a flow of natural gas and oil to Western Europe, otherwise they might buckle because they are getting a lot of their fuels from Russia thanks to some of our policies.”

But it’s not like the people should expect doomsday when it comes to gas prices.

“I think we have to keep in mind the events of spring of 2020 when the prices plunged down to a dollar and a quarter a gallon in Cedar Falls. It got really low. That was an aberration,” he said. “I’ve seen people posting on Facebook how gas is now $3.40 and they’re really upset, but for most of the last three or four years, it’s hovered around three dollars plus or minus a quarter. In some sense, we’re just going back to what it normally is.”

