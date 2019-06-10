CEDAR FALLS — Two Iowa cousins will stand at the base of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, gazing up nearly 3,000 feet of granite as they prepare to ascend the top.
John “Andy” Anderson and his cousin, John Anderson, have set out to conquer the best climbs in the world for each different category of climbing.
While his adventures take him around the globe, Andy lives in Cedar Falls where he teaches management at the University of Northern Iowa.
“I’d rather live in the mountains,” Andy said, “but at the same time, where you work makes a big difference in your life.”
Mountaineering led the Andersons to Everest. But rock climbing will lead them to The Nose on El Capitan. The Nose is a big wall climb on the section of the mountain that juts into the valley. A big wall climb is one that typically takes climbers multiple days to complete.
“I’ve been at altitude and all these sort of things,” Andy said, “but this is completely different. ... There’s nothing but air for like the first 500 feet, and then a thousand, then 2,000, then 3,000 feet.”
Andy’s cousin John, a certified rock climbing and mountaineer guide, will do most of the leading — placing gear for protection in cracks in the rock in case of a fall; Andy will follow, pulling the gear from the wall and using ascenders and ladders to climb, since, between the two of them, Andy admits he has more endurance while his cousin is a stronger climber.
“He’s my main climbing partner through everything,” Andy said about John. “On big climbs like Everest and Denali and stuff like that, you want to have somebody that you trust completely, and El Cap is definitely one of those climbs.”
Big wall climbing incorporates skills not found on other climbs, and Andy said a high percentage of people who attempt The Nose fail, since it requires more than being a strong climber. Having proper equipment, skills and an efficient hauling system for the pounds of gear bags is necessary. For that reason, Andy said the planning and logistics of climbing El Capitan are different than regular rock climbing.
The cousins plan to be in Yosemite on July 20, but will place the first few pieces of equipment on the wall before fully beginning their ascent the two days later.
The Andersons have designated morning and evening for climbing to avoid the heat. They’ll spend the days on a portaledge, a hanging tent fastened to the side of a mountain.
In planning how much equipment, food and water they need, the Andersons have spent weekends test running other locations to gauge their needs for climbing The Nose. They have decided to bring food and water for four days.
“Experience is how you figure out what you need and what you don’t,” Andy said.
There is a hiking path down the mountain for climbers who reach the summit.
Andy, who is married with two children, must balance family with hobbies, but said the time required for training and climbing shouldn’t be a deterrent; it comes down to time management. He believes the challenge of climbing is beneficial for his children to witness.
“I don’t think I’m taking anything away from my kids by (them) watching me do really hard things,” Andy said. “I actually think it’s very positive.”
His children sometimes participate in activities with him, going for runs or climbing together.
“You make it work, and I think they’re going to be all the better for it,” Andy said.
In preparation for the climb, the outdoor recreation office at UNI has allowed him to practice on their climbing wall. But some workouts are brief, spread throughout the work day.
“I just pop down and do a bunch of push-ups,” Andy said.
Breaking up workouts throughout the day means he doesn’t have to cut family time in the evenings for hour-long workouts in preparation for July.
“I am so, so, so excited about having this experience,” Andy said.
